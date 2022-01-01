Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu Dhabi
Deepening its expansion in the Middle East, the crypto exchange intends to deploy world-class virtual asset offerings and services in the region
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Image: Shutterstock
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has received an in-principle approval (IPA) to operate as a digital asset broker-dealer in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The approval is the third on Binance’s list of regulatory approvals in the Middle East, after Bahrain and Dubai.
