Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content posted
In the latest round of cyberattacks against Indian politicians and entities, multiple Twitter accounts, including those of the Uttar Pradesh state government, chief minister, and others were hacked
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Image: Azuki
Over the past few days, the Twitter accounts of numerous Indian government and political entities have been hacked, with NFT-related content posted on their feeds.
On April 9, the Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was compromised when the profile picture was replaced with a ‘bored ape NFT’, and hundreds of new tweets were uploaded to promote an NFT project named ‘Azuki NFT’. Several old tweets were deleted as well.
