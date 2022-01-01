Ridley Scott to Make a Movie on Ethereum

Ridley Scott

Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni



‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ fame Scott Free Productions will produce a feature adaptation of the book ‘The Infinite Machine’–a book about the founding of Ethereum–by Defiant founder and cryptocurrency journalist Camila Russo.



Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, Vera Meyer, and Tom Moran, and Versus Entertainment’s Alejandro Miranda have come on board to produce the movie. The screenplay and direction will be handled by Shyam Madiraju. Russo is also the executive producer of the film along with Francisco Gordillo, the co-founder of Avenue Investment, a crypto hedge fund.

Russo said, “It’s incredibly exciting to have Ridley Scott and the crew at Scott Free produce the movie of ‘The Infinite Machine’ alongside us. I can’t imagine a better team to turn the riveting story about the people behind the most revolutionary technology since the internet into a feature film that will capture the hearts of our generation.”





‘The Infinite Machine: How an army of Crypto Hackers is Building the Next Internet with Ethereum’, chronicles the journey of Ethereum, the brainchild of a teenage Vitalik Buterin which became the second-largest cryptocurrency network in the world. It was published by Harper Collins in 2020. It tells the story of how a young supremely talented 19-year-old Buterin brought together a group of investors and builders to join him in his journey toward building a supercharged global computer, the challenges they faced, and the subsequent unleashing of greed and innovation.





The book is the first of the three books written by crypto journalists on Ethereum’s journey. The other two books are ‘Out of Ether’ by Matthew Leising, and ‘Cryptopians’ by Laura Shin.

Scotts Free Productions was formed in 1995 by the well-known filmmaker Ridley Scott. The production company is behind several successful films, including Gladiator, Blade Runner, Top Gun, Alien, American Gangster, etc. Ridley has been the director of highly successful feature films such as Alien: Covenant, The Martian, Death on the Nile, and the television series ‘The Good Fight.’ He has been nominated for four Oscars–three for direction and one as a producer.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash



