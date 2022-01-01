Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reserves
Terra Foundations—LFG and TFL— buy $200 million worth of AVAX tokens to back TerraUSD's treasury reserves
Image: Shutterstock
In a strategic move to push forward cross-chain development and diversification, Terra has purchased $200 million worth of AVAX tokens from the Avalanche Foundation to add to its TerraUSD reserves.
