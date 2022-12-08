Alchemy launches app store for Web3 apps, improving accessibility for users and developers





A new app store for Web3 apps is in the making, as announced by the Web3 platform, Alchemy. The popular platform aims to make a decentralized app (DApp) store in order to provide both users and developers with a level playing field to develop and access Web3 apps. The development comes as news reports have emerged of a major app store charging high fees for recent updates of a prominent exchange.



Jason Shah, head of growth at Alchemy, claimed in a recent interview that though the new app store was a centralized one, it aimed to provide free resources to stakeholders of the Web3 community and provide free access to everyone, which would help in inclusive growth of the community.

“We are all about getting free resources to the community that we think can grow with it,” stated Shah. He added, “Again, we’ve built ways into the system to have the community actually shape it.” Shah added more insights into the project and further said, “We wanted to really step in and help provide an open, community-oriented product while still providing a kind of clarity and trust to consumers. If we believe in the future of Web3, we really need to make it really simple for [users] to get the word out there, and educate consumers about the benefits that they provide.”





Alchemy has been deeply involved in developing Web3 technologies and announced the launch of a product called Spearmint in the previous month, which aims to filter out unnecessary bots involved in minting non-fungible tokens. Despite the recent crisis in the crypto industry, Web3 developers have been building exciting new projects all along, which are expected to go live in 2023. The new wave of Web3 and decentralization has also gained a sound footing with crypto enthusiasts.





The development of this new DApp store comes at an apt time when the Web3 community needs encouragement from investors and experts. The new app store would streamline the development process of new apps and help users access good quality apps and resources without paying high fees.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash