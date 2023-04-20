Chainstack launches subgraph hosted service after The Graph moves towards decentralization

Image: ShutterstockBlockchain infrastructure provider Chainstack has built a new hosted service titled Chainstack Subgraphs as a solution for collecting blockchain data fast through indexing. The groups of blockchain data, referred to as ‘subgraphs,’ are open-source application programming interfaces (APIs) that sort data from blockchains. The latest launch by Chainstack interestingly comes months after The Graph decided to wrap up their hostel service to adopt decentralization.Though developers increasingly adopted subgraphs through the Graph Network that supported subgraphs on the Ethereum mainnet and some chains, The Graph eventually decided to move on to a decentralized network. As a result, the hosted service was planned to be shut down, and the developers had to migrate with their subgraphs to the decentralized network.This is where Chainstack Subgraphs would reportedly help the developers. It would allow any migration of hosted subgraphs and work as a solution for any blockchain query, eventually helping developers to build DApps seamlessly. Chainstack’s infrastructure will be an added bonus for all indexing operations.There would be no fixed price for the Chainstack Subgraphs, and it would charge $0.1 per hour for a subgraph or a monthly charge of $73. Extra requests can be claimed for $0.00025 per unit.The Founder and CTO of Chainstack, Eugene Aseev, said, “They say data is the oil of the digital economy and the same goes for Web3 as well. By offering better means to access blockchain data with Chainstack Subgraphs, we are paving the way for developers to leverage essential information that is vital for creating seamless DApp experiences for everyone.”Aseev further mentioned the three benefits of the hosted service over the decentralized network. The first would be its pricing model, where it would charge users with fiat money instead of the GRT token. Moreover, many blockchain networks will be integrated instead of a few ones. Finally, mid-tier and small-tier subgraphs will find it easier to get indexed and discovered.He also put aside any question of competition with The Graph. He mentioned their support towards decentralization and their wish to become a part of The Graph Network once their customers were onboarded in the new service. Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash
