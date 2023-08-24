China Unveils Revolutionary Blockchain Data Exchange at Hangzhou Summit

Image: Shutterstock

China's innovative prowess took centre stage at the 2023 Hangzhou Summit as it unveiled a groundbreaking blockchain-powered data exchange on August 23. This technological marvel signals a significant step forward in data trading, promising to revolutionise global transactions.The event in Hangzhou witnessed the official launch of the Hangzhou Data Exchange, a platform designed to transform the dynamics of enterprise-level web3 data trading. With an ambitious vision to reshape data sharing across different regions and departments, the exchange aims to foster trusted data circulation while ensuring paramount security and privacy. It is set to achieve this by integrating cutting-edge blockchain and privacy computing technologies and smart contracts for efficient data sharing.Collaborations with Zhejiang University's Blockchain and Data Security Laboratory, Hangzhou Financial Investment Group, and China Mobile Information Technology Company underscore a commitment to pioneering research and state-of-the-art data infrastructure. These partnerships align with the vision of creating a comprehensive data asset map, contributing to the scale effect of data circulation.A notable aspect of the exchange lies in its classification of digital businesses. This novel approach, featuring categories like "cornerstone digital business," "spark data business," and "Xinghai digital business," reflects the diverse landscape of digital ventures and their distinct evaluation metrics. Such a stratification showcases China's meticulous approach to nurturing its digital ecosystem.As China embraces blockchain technology, it's crucial to recognise its dual approach: stringent regulations for private blockchain enterprises and unwavering support for government-led blockchain endeavours. This approach highlights the country's commitment to harnessing blockchain's potential in line with its national interests.With over 300 enterprises participating, including industry giants Alibaba Cloud and Huawei, the Hangzhou Data Exchange is poised to reshape global data trading. Its promise of secure and immutable exchange trades addresses the growing concerns around data breaches and privacy. Launching the blockchain-powered Hangzhou Data Exchange signifies China's ambition to lead in the digital era. By leveraging blockchain's capabilities, China is fostering a trusted and secure environment for data sharing, thereby propelling global data trading into a new and dynamic phase. As this initiative gains momentum, its impact on industries and economies worldwide is anticipated to be profound.