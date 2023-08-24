Imperial College London Partners with FluidAI to Tackle Crypto Market Challenges

Image: Shutterstock

In a recent development, Imperial College London has joined hands with the AI startup FluidAI, an emerging player in the field of artificial intelligence, to address significant hurdles within the crypto market, focusing primarily on the issue of liquidity aggregation. The collaboration, announced on August 21, aims to utilise cutting-edge technologies to address the current obstacles in the digital asset realm.The partnership entails close cooperation between Imperial College's AI lab, I-X, and FluidAI, to refine the experience of the "tokenised market" for various stakeholders, including institutional players, trading platforms, and individual investors. The focal point of this collaboration is the need to tackle liquidity aggregation challenges that persist in the crypto landscape.Ahmed Ismail, CEO of FluidAI, highlighted the company's foundation based on addressing liquidity concerns in the crypto industry. By integrating AI technology, Ismail emphasised the potential to minimise delays through predictive mechanisms. This, in turn, could facilitate optimal bid and ask prices across the market, enhancing connectivity between platforms and liquidity providers.Imperial College London holds a prestigious position as a leading educational institution in the United Kingdom. Notably, it houses the Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering, a hub dedicated to research and practical applications in blockchain technology and cryptos.The move towards incorporating AI-powered solutions is consistent with the broader trend observed across various sectors in the UK. In sync with the Imperial College London-FluidAI partnership announcement, the UK government revealed its intention to invest a substantial $130 million in AI chips. This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to establish a robust AI resource framework.Adding to this momentum, in June, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, unveiled agreements with tech giants like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. These companies have extended early access to their AI models to the UK, further underscoring the nation's eagerness to embrace and lead AI progress.The collaboration between Imperial College London and FluidAI is set to make significant progress in tackling liquidity challenges in the crypto field, utilising the power of AI. This partnership also showcases the UK's dedication to promoting AI advancement, evident through substantial investments and strategic alliances with major tech companies.Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash