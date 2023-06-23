Crypto payment solution Ramp broadens on-ramp service and extends support to 40 fiat currencies





Ramp, a leading financial technology company, has made a significant announcement regarding its global crypto on-ramp service. The company has expanded its platform's compatibility by supporting 40 new currencies, facilitating seamless transactions with diverse digital and traditional currencies across borders. This expansion demonstrates Ramp's commitment to enhancing usability and accessibility for its users and responds to the growing demand for cross-border crypto payments.



Users can now effortlessly convert between crypto and 43 fiat currencies, benefiting from improved transaction conversion rates. This development fosters financial inclusivity and promotes widespread cryptocurrency adoption by removing barriers associated with exchange rates. Ramp's global on-ramp service empowers individuals in over 150 countries, ensuring seamless navigation of the crypto landscape and enabling safe and transparent transactions between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO and co-founder of Ramp expressed the company's vision, stating, "After introducing an off-ramp service with one of the widest global coverages in the market among leading providers, we are expanding our global on-ramp, enabling individuals worldwide to navigate the crypto landscape with confidence that they can rely on our best-in-class crypto omni-ramp."





This move reinforces Ramp's global presence and underscores its commitment to making cryptocurrencies accessible to all.





The expanded currency support includes a diverse mix of developed and emerging markets. Among the 40 newly supported currencies are the Bermudian Dollar (BMD), Costa Rican Colón (CRC), Hungarian Forint (HUF), Mexican Peso (MXN), Singapore Dollar (SGD), and Swiss Franc (CHF), to name a few. By encompassing various currencies, Ramp aims to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem that caters to the needs of a global user base.





On-ramps and off-ramps drive cryptocurrency adoption and bridge the gap between the crypto ecosystem and the traditional financial system. These mechanisms facilitate the acquisition and conversion of cryptocurrencies, providing individuals convenient access to the crypto market and enhancing liquidity and integration between crypto and fiat currencies.





Ramp's expansion of its global on-ramp service represents a major step forward in creating a more accessible and inclusive platform for cryptocurrency transactions. The company's commitment to widening currency support and providing favourable conversion rates will undoubtedly enhance the user experience and contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash