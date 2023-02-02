Digital asset market sees highest inflows in investment products since July 2022: CoinShares report

Image: Shutterstock

CoinShares, a European company that invests in crypto assets, published a report called "Digital Asset Fund Flows Report" on January 30th, which showed that there was a significant increase in investment into digital assets last week, reaching a total of $117 million, the highest it has been since July of 2022.According to CoinShares, the total assets managed by the sector increased to $28 billion, which is a 43 percent increase from its lowest point in November of 2022. The growth of investment products was noticeable, with $1.3 billion traded during the week, a 17 percent increase compared to the average for the year so far. Additionally, the weekly volume in the digital asset market has increased on average by 11 percent.Last week, Germany received the largest influx of investments, making up 40 percent of the total at $46 million. Canada, the United States, and Switzerland followed with $30 million, $26 million, and $23 million, respectively. The majority of the investments went towards Bitcoin products, amounting to $116 million, while short-Bitcoin products only received $4.4 million, indicating a divided view on the subject.The report also showed that multi-asset investment products have been experiencing outflows for nine consecutive weeks, totalling $6.4 million. James Butterfill, the head of research at CoinShares, suggests that this indicates that investors are making more specific investment choices. This trend can be seen in the inflows to altcoins like Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, while Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, and Uniswap experienced only minor outflows.Investors also demonstrated an interest in blockchain equities, resulting in inflows of $2.4 million. However, a closer look shows that opinions are still divided among providers.In general, the digital asset market experienced significant growth last week, with investment products seeing record inflows and increased volumes. The trend indicates that investors are becoming more selective in their investments, and there is a split in sentiment towards blockchain equities.