"Proof of Talk" event to be held at the Louvre Palace to showcase trust in Web3

Image: Shutterstock

“Proof of Talk", an event aimed at bringing trust back to the community-driven web3, is scheduled to be held in Louvre Palace, Paris on June 14 and June 15, 2023. Redefining the standard for blockchain and Web3 conferences, the event will be the biggest Web3 event of Europe. The two-day event will involve speakers sharing their insights and debating on building trust in Web3. The event will also host an exhibition displaying the works of 12 digital artists.Proof of Talk is all set to be a star-studded affair with speakers like Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Cardano, Pascal Gauthier, the CEO of Ledger, Stani Kulechov, the founder and CEO of Aave, Marieke Flament, the CEO of Near, Staci Warden, the CEO of Algorand, Beniamin Mincu, the founder of MultiverseX, Robby Young, the CEO of Animoca Brands, Brynly Llyr, the Head of Blockchain and Digital Assets at the World Economic Forum, Leemon Baird, the founder of Hedera, and David Prinçay, the president of Binance France.The guest list further includes teams from selected high potential startups, government officials from Germany, the UK and France, and regulatory authorities from various global jurisdictions. Representatives from international institutions like the World Economic Forum, the OECD (The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), and the European Commission will also attend the event. The main theme of the event is going to be “How to bring trust back in Web3” with industry leaders all set to talk on the trust aspect, especially since rising hacking attempts and manipulations of late have tarnished the reputation as well as the adoption rate of Web3 applications. Zohair Dehnadi, the CEO of X Ventures, the organising company of the Proof of Talk event, said:“We acknowledge that the Web3 industry needs a reset after experiencing challenges with scams and rug pulls, unprofessionalism, and short-sighted greed. We are determined to initiate critical conversations around re-establishing trust because we firmly believe the decentralisation movement offers a chance to change the world for the better.”The first day of the event will be devoted to reflecting on the past and discovering more about "Bringing back trust in Web3” via a series of forums and panel discussions. The second day will look into the future and bring together pre-picked Web3 startups along with renowned investors like Softbank, The Spartan Group, Fabric Ventures, Shima Capital and Animoca Brands. The aim is to foster collaboration between different founders and investors by providing them an opportunity to connect and network.Contrary to the majority conferences of today which turn out to be unproductive and monotonous, the Proof of Talk event wants to set a precedent and build a platform for debates and open discussions.Proof of Talk expects that the transformative insights gained during the event will contribute to a more secure and inclusive Web3 ecosystem.