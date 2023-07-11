Starbucks collaborates with Micah Johnson's Aku NFT project





In an exciting collaboration, Starbucks' web3 loyalty program, Odyssey, has announced a partnership with the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection Aku for their upcoming digital collectable Stamp. As part of the collaboration, Starbucks will also donate a generous $100,000 to ‘Blessings in a Backpack’, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to combating childhood food insecurity.



The Aku NFT collection, spearheaded by former Major League Baseball player Micah Johnson, revolves around empowering young children to dream big. Notable personalities such as Trevor Noah, Pusha T, and Tyra Banks have already invested in NFTs from this collection, adding to its popularity and reach.

On July 17, Starbucks will launch the latest Odyssey Journey, "Aku Adventure," inviting Odyssey members to embark on an exciting mission with Aku. The new Stamp featured in the Journey has been specifically "designed by Aku." Odyssey members will have the opportunity to participate in this unique experience until August 13, 2023.





For several months, Starbucks has been progressively introducing limited-edition NFTs exclusively to members of its invitation-only Odyssey loyalty program. These releases have generated tremendous excitement among eager collectors, although some encountered minor technical glitches and longer wait times.





This collaboration between Starbucks and the Aku NFT project is a remarkable example of how traditional brands intersect with the digital realm of blockchain and NFTs. By actively engaging with the thriving NFT community and supporting charitable initiatives, Starbucks continues to evolve its loyalty program, offering unique experiences and opportunities to its dedicated customers.





As Starbucks and Odyssey endeavour to meet the increasing demand for digital collectables, collaborations like this underscore the company's commitment to embracing innovative technologies while simultaneously making a positive social impact. The Aku Adventure Journey promises to captivate Odyssey members, providing them with an immersive experience that fosters a sense of community engagement and celebration.





By combining the allure of NFTs with charitable contributions to Blessings in a Backpack, Starbucks is leveraging its influence to address childhood food insecurity. This partnership demonstrates the power of brands to utilise emerging technologies for the greater good while providing their loyal customers with novel and exciting experiences.





As the world of digital collectables continues to thrive, Starbucks remains at the forefront of the evolving landscape, pushing boundaries and shaping the future of loyalty programs in the digital era.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash