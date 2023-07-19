Tezos India Organises 3rd TezAsia Hackathon to Boost Blockchain Talent in India

Image: Shutterstock

Tezos India has launched the third edition of its TezAsia Hackathon, its event intended to nurture blockchain talent in India. The hackathon commenced on July 16th, 2023, bringing together creative coders and developers from various backgrounds to collaborate and innovate in the Indian blockchain space. Tezos India is an organisation working to supporting the Tezos ecosystem in the Indian sub-continent. The TezAsia hackathon’s primary objective is to “promote web3 development and increase accessibility” to the Tezos blockchain platform across the Asia-Pacific region.During the month-long hackathon, participants will work on building solutions for real-life problems using blockchain technology. The focus areas include Decentralised Finance (Defi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), NFT-Fi, web3 wallets, and Gaming. The event aims to foster a smooth transition from web2 to web3.The TezAsia hackathon claims to offer an inclusive platform for all participants, including college students, working professionals, developers, coders, and blockchain enthusiasts. The hackathon's themes, 'Small but Great' and 'Disrupt All the Things', cater to newcomers and visionary teams, fostering creativity and innovation.TezAsia further features customised workshops, extensive training on Tezos tools for developing groundbreaking dApps and exploring the Tezos Universe to provide participants with web3 insight and endless opportunities.The TezAsia hackathon schedule includes the kick-off event that occurred on July 16, with a workshop week and content and resource sharing between July 17 and 31, building and mentoring for projects between August 1 and 24, final submissions and evaluation on August 24 and 25, demo day on August 30, results announcement on September 6, and finally prize distribution to follow after.