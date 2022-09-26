The entertainment giant Walt Disney seeks a corporate lawyer for 'emerging technologies' and NFTs

Image: Shutterstock

In a new job posting published on Sunday, the Walt Disney Company, an entertainment juggernaut, sought an 'experienced corporate attorney' to work on deals incorporating cutting-edge technologies, including non-fungible tokens, blockchain, DeFi (decentralised finance), and the Metaverse.To advance into the web3 sphere, the candidate will collaborate with business teams to assist with due diligence on the third-party marketplace and negotiate and design complicated agreements.The entertainment conglomerate seeks someone to give complete product life cycle legal counsel and assistance for global NFT products' and ensure they abide by all applicable rules and laws domestically and abroad.Other responsibilities include directing Disney's efforts concerning emerging technologies and regularly offering legal counsel on crypto assets and digital currency issues. The attorney must have at least 5-8 years of experience managing and running complex corporate transactions. Moreover, the experience of working at a large multinational law firm with an internationally recognised corporate practice is needed as well. The new post is being filled as The Walt Disney Company gradually positions itself in the blockchain, crypto assets, and Metaverse spaces.CEO Bob Chapek announced that the business was getting ready to combine physical and digital assets in the Metaverse at the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in November 2021.A few weeks later, the business submitted a 'virtual-world simulator' patent, which alludes to a hypothetical theme-park Metaverse.According to the patent application, Disney's potential entry into the Metaverse might involve guests utilising their mobile devices to create and project customised 3D effects onto nearby physical areas, including walls and other items.When the 'virtual-world simulator' patent was first disclosed, it was said that there were 'no current intentions' to use it. However, the most recent job post may indicate that this may be changing.Earlier this year, the company's 2022 Disney Accelerator Program, which chose six 'growth-stage' businesses to make use of its business development platform, concentrated on augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and artificial intelligence (AI).Layer-2 scaling platform Polygon and two additional Web3 initiatives, Lockerverse and Flickplay, were chosen for the program this year. Flickplay enables users to discover NFTs through augmented reality (AR), and Lockerverse is a Web3 storytelling platform that links creators and businesses.