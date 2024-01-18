Machine Learning: Prediction, decision and action

Small ups and downs determine your fate and mine, every day. A precise spam filter has a meaningful impact on almost every working hour. We depend heavily on effective internet search for work, health, home improvement and most everything else. We put our faith in personalized music and movie recommendations from Spotify and Netflix. After all these years, my mailbox wonders why companies don’t know me well enough to send less junk mail (and sacrifice fewer trees needlessly).
[This article has been reproduced with permission from University Of Virginia's Darden School Of Business. This piece originally appeared on Darden Ideas to Action.]