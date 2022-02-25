Be active, sleep plenty and eat healthy: Enjoy Living

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Active people generally live longer and are at less risk for serious health problems. Moving every day has the power to improve every part of your body, even small movements can have a significant impact on both your physical and mental health. Increased physical activity can improve health, quality of life, and reduce health care costs and the burden of developing serious health problems like type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, some cancers, anxiety, depression etc.Ageing is an inevitable part of growth. With age, muscular-skeletal health becomes more important as it helps to ensure that you’re able to do your daily activities, be physically active and be independent and enjoy ageing. Modern-day lifestyle has increased sedentary lifestyle affecting adversely the muscular-skeletal health leading to overall impairment of the body movement. So a daily moderate physical activity and having a balanced diet can help reduce the risk of many chronic diseases and conditions and provide effective treatment for many of these conditions. It enhances brain health, lung health, heart health and overall well being. Being active enhances the personal social, communal and overall development of the person.This video presents the importance of simple exercise and a good diet to maintain good muscle and bone health and built a strong and healthy society.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD