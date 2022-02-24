Strong mind strong body: a key to a perfect living

Life is life only when there is movement. Timely exercising, timely eating and timely sleeping are the keys to a healthy and happy life. With the fast-moving modern lifestyle and advent of video games, movie streaming, online shopping, the physical movement had reduced greatly. Easy availability of unhealthy junk food and reduced physical activity has led to different muscular-skeletal and health impairments.
