Strong mind strong body: a key to a perfect living

Dr Chaudhary discusses the importance of timely exercise, timely eating a balanced diet which helps life go and move on

Published: Feb 24, 2022 05:40:00 PM IST
Updated: Feb 24, 2022 05:58:49 PM IST

Life is life only when there is movement. Timely exercising, timely eating and timely sleeping are the keys to a healthy and happy life. With the fast-moving modern lifestyle and advent of video games, movie streaming, online shopping, the physical movement had reduced greatly. Easy availability of unhealthy junk food and reduced physical activity has led to different muscular-skeletal and health impairments.

Poor and unhealthy lifestyle has led to increased incidences of non-communicable disease such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis etc. Inability to move properly and participate in daily and regular activities make a person mentally ill. This leads to low self-esteem, anxiety, depression etc.

So just take out some me-time and re-think. Give some time to your physical and mental being. This video presents the importance of exercising timely and having regular and timely balanced food in maintaining good health and being happy.


