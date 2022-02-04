Exercise, healthy diet and weight loss: best for a balanced Lifestyle

  1. Home
Dr Shah disuses about the necessity of daily exercise, healthy eating and healthy body weight to keep a balance in life

Published: Feb 4, 2022
Good mobility is the key aspect for any human being to remain connected to society and enhance their ability to actively participate in all aspects of life.

Today’s modern sedentary lifestyle has resulted in reduced physical activity and mobility causing poor muscular-skeletal health. Impaired muscular-skeletal health can lead to acute and chronic pain, physical limitation and withdrawal from social community and occupational activities leading to reduced quality of life, mental well being and an increase in modern lifestyle-related non-communicable disorders such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety etc.

Hence, just take out some time from your busy schedule and give time to yourself. This video presents how to increase your physical activity and start having a balanced diet to keep poor muscular-skeletal health and weight gain at bay.


