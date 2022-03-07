Health and cheerfulness naturally beget each other

Movement is a fundamental aspect of life and affects everything, from circulation to digestion to metabolism to immunity. Today’s modern culture promotes sedentary lifestyles, and often as we slow down and reduce our physical activity to the minimum. This leads to increased risk of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, impaired muscular-skeletal health, cardiovascular health issues, depression, anxiety and decreased overall health status. Poor and imprecise muscle movement can result in dysfunction, abnormalities and pain.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.