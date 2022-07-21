Physical activity and health

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Physical activity and exercise have been frequently recommended by various physicians across the globe for different chronic pain management. Rheumatic arthritis and osteoarthritis are the most common musculoskeletal conditions faced by majority of the population worldwide. These conditions may intensify with chronic fatigue, severe pain in muscles and joints, immune system complications, psychological imbalances, and depression.One of the best solutions to overcome these manifestations is physical activities and regular exercise. Light exercise and moderate workouts are extremely beneficial in preventing the negative impacts of pain on the physical and mental well-being of an individual. Physical therapy can strengthen the muscles on joints, thus assisting in their proper functioning.This video presents the physical activities and exercise strategies that can relieve and improve the severity and intensity of the pain, which in turn boosts the musculoskeletal functioning and overall quality of life.