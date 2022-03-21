Physical fitness is the basis of a healthy and happy life

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

The modern day’s sedentary lifestyles have impacted the overall health of people globally. This in turn has increased the risks of several non-communicable diseases including cardiovascular diseases (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN), cancers and poor muscular-skeletal health leads to back pain, joint pack, neck pain, osteoporosis, and arthritis.A healthy musculoskeletal system is important to keep moving and participate in all works o life. Good musculoskeletal health helps in healthy ageing and keeps children active and fit. It reduces the chance of childhood obesity and also benefits the mental health of all age groups. Additionally, a balanced diet becomes very important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and reducing chronic pain.So, it’s important to focus on the need of maintaining good health. This video helps to relate the role of physical activity and strategies which help, relieve and improve pain severity, physical function and quality of life.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD