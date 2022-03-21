  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. ELITE Doctor Voice
  4. Physical fitness is the basis of a healthy and happy life

Physical fitness is the basis of a healthy and happy life

Dr Mukesh discusses the role of physical activity and strategies which help, relieve & improve pain severity & quality of life

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Mar 21, 2022 01:42:29 PM IST

The modern day’s sedentary lifestyles have impacted the overall health of people globally. This in turn has increased the risks of several non-communicable diseases including cardiovascular diseases (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN), cancers and poor muscular-skeletal health leads to back pain, joint pack, neck pain, osteoporosis, and arthritis.

A healthy musculoskeletal system is important to keep moving and participate in all works o life. Good musculoskeletal health helps in healthy ageing and keeps children active and fit. It reduces the chance of childhood obesity and also benefits the mental health of all age groups. Additionally, a balanced diet becomes very important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and reducing chronic pain.

So, it’s important to focus on the need of maintaining good health. This video helps to relate the role of physical activity and strategies which help, relieve and improve pain severity, physical function and quality of life.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Umesh Sachdev on explaining 'unicorn status' to his daughter, IPO plans, and the billion-dollar ambition at Uniphore
Ukraine war threatens to cause a global food crisis