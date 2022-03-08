Walking is the best possible exercise, habituate yourself to walk very far

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Modern-day lifestyle has reduced the daily physical activity to such an extent that besides working from home, people have started ordering everything possible online. Leading a sedentary lifestyle has increased the chances of developing many non-communicable diseases, impaired muscular-skeletal health, depression, anxiety etc. This has affected the quality of life. Be it an adult, an elderly person or a kid all are engulfed by this giant of lethargy and minimum movement.To remain healthy and reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases regular physical fitness and a balanced diet are important. These both provide strong bones and muscles, leads to better health and well-being, prevents various health problems, reduce the risk of several diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, etc. and improve a better quality of life.This video presents how to improve your physical fitness and make healthier food to remain happy and healthy and secure your future.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD