With every step, you create health and happiness

Activity makes a man moving. Mobility keeps a person and his/her life going. It keeps a person healthy and helps to maintain a balance in personal, occupational, communal and social life. This becomes more important with ageing. Primary ageing is inevitable, but with good muscular-skeletal health healthy ageing is possibleSo for a healthy run of life, physical activity becomes essential right from childhood. But in today's modern lifestyle and fast running world, people hardly have time for themselves or their families. The sedentary lifestyle, sitting long hours at work and unhealthy eating habits has increased the risk of developing obesity, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, poor muscular-skeletal health, anxiety, depression etc. Even children spent a lot more indoors playing video games or watching movies without playing outdoors. This has increased obesity among them making them more prone to high-risk diseases.So, take a break from the monotonous lazy life and start a refresh active life. Step out with the whole family into nature, walk, run, laugh, play enjoy the warmth of the love of nature and family. This video presents how a healthy diet and every step into nature can help you create a healthy and happy life.