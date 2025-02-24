Governance of ESG: From silos to shared expertise

What the S!

Environmental, social and governance are the three major aspects of the current responsible business landscape. For a long time, these discussions were dominated by environmental aspects of the topic. However, increasingly social aspects—like diversity, human rights, community engagement and care for well-being— are becoming important in prompting businesses to actively include social factors in their sustainability framework. These factors assess how effectively the organization fulfills its responsibilities toward people through its internal processes, global supply chain networks, and the local communities it impacts.

Businesses around the world are slowly recognising the long-term benefits of incorporating social factors into decision-making. Companies in many regions are being encouraged by customers, NGOs, and partners to act in a socially responsible way. This helps improve their brand image and gives them a competitive edge.

In many parts of the world, mandatory reporting regulations on social indicators have made measuring companies' social impact and efforts a compliance requirement. This has become one of the main drivers for companies to focus more on the social aspect of ESG.

What Holds it Back?

The benefits of being a socially responsible company take time to show and are mostly seen in the long term, making it hard for companies to build a strong business case.

Additionally, social indicators are slow to show results and difficult to measure. These factors are often hard to define and even harder to quantify. This poses a challenge for companies in prioritizing them according to their importance and giving them the attention they deserve.