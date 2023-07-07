Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam: Inspiring thoughts for a positive life and success





Motivational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam: On Reaching the Top

"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work." - APJ Abdul Kalam "If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun." - APJ Abdul Kalam "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal." - APJ Abdul Kalam "If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." - APJ Abdul Kalam "To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life." - APJ Abdul Kalam “Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustrations and obstacles. It helps us in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.” - APJ Abdul Kalam

Motivational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam: On Pursuing Your Goal Relentlessly

"You see, God helps only people who work hard. That principle is very clear.” - APJ Abdul Kalam "You have to dream before your dreams can come true." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident." - APJ Abdul Kalam "All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Small aim is a crime; have great aim." - APJ Abdul Kalam "The bird is powered by its own life and by its motivation." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Those who cannot work with their hearts achieve but a hollow, half-hearted success that breeds bitterness all around." - APJ Abdul Kalam “Suffering is the essence of success.” - APJ Abdul Kalam "Let me define a leader. He must have vision and passion and not be afraid of any problem. Instead, he should know how to defeat it. Most importantly, he must work with integrity." - APJ Abdul Kalam

Motivational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam: On Failure

"When we tackle obstacles, we find hidden reserves of courage and resilience we did not know we had. And it is only when we are faced with failure do we realise that these resources were always there within us. We only need to find them and move on with our lives." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success." - APJ Abdul Kalam "For me, there is no such thing as a negative experience." - APJ Abdul Kalam "We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us." - APJ Abdul Kalam "I firmly believe that unless one has tasted the bitter pill of failure, one cannot aspire enough for success." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough." - APJ Abdul Kalam “- If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means "first Attempt In Learning"

- End is not the end, if fact E.N.D. means "Effort Never Dies"

- If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means "Next Opportunity".

So Let's be positive. " - APJ Abdul Kalam

Motivational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam: Miscellaneous

"God, our Creator, has stored within our minds and personalities, great potential strength and ability. Prayer helps us tap and develop these powers." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person." - APJ Abdul Kalam "All birds find shelter during a rain. But eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds." - APJ Abdul Kalam "It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone." - APJ Abdul Kalam "For great men, religion is a way of making friends; small people make religion a fighting tool." - APJ Abdul Kalam "The youth need to be enabled to become job generators from job seekers." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Do we not realise that self respect comes with self reliance?" - APJ Abdul Kalam "Where do the evils like corruption arise from? It comes from the never-ending greed. The fight for corruption-free ethical society will have to be fought against this greed and replace it with 'what can I give' spirit." - APJ Abdul Kalam "All wars signify the failure of conflict resolution mechanisms, and they need post-war rebuilding of faith, trust and confidence." - APJ Abdul Kalam "No sanction can stand against ignited minds." - APJ Abdul Kalam "Where there is righteousness in the heart, there is harmony in the house; when there is harmony in the house, there is order in the nation; when there is order in the nation, there is peace in the world." - APJ Abdul Kalam

r. APJ Abdul Kalam, better known as the "Missile Man of India," was a source of inspiration for millions around the globe. His life, work, and words continue to motivate and guide individuals, especially the youth, towards a path of success and fulfilment. This post aims to share some of his most powerful and inspirational quotes that can serve as guiding lights in our lives.Born in a humble family, Kalam's journey from Rameswaram to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is a testament to his indomitable spirit, unwavering determination, and immense dedication. His life story is a beacon of hope for many, proving that with hard work and perseverance, one can achieve their dreams, no matter how lofty they may seem.Working towards success can be a painstakingly long process, which often leads us to give up out of despair before we have reached our goal. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was a man who taught us to dream, but what did he have to say of the path to success? That is where we start our series of quotes from the legend.These motivational quotes on success by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam highlight the importance of determination and hard work. They inspire us to strive for success and not to be deterred by the challenges that come our way.The world might discourage you when your ideas do not fit into the box, but the key is to pursue your goal nonetheless until you finish what you set out to do. Here’s what Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam had to say about being relentless in the pursuit of your aim:These motivational quotes on life by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam teach us to view failure as a stepping stone to success. They inspire us to learn from our failures and to use them as opportunities for growth and improvement. Failure is not the end, but a new beginning, a chance to start over with more wisdom and experience.Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was a visionary, and he had many observations to make from his day-to-day interactions with this world of ours. What did he have to say about humanity and our ways of life?We trust that these motivational quotes on life will guide you during your most challenging moments, and inspire you to persist, for there's always a glimmer of hope at the end of the darkest tunnel, even if it takes a while to find it.