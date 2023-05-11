Motivational quotes to inspire your positive mindset for success in life

I
n today’s fast-paced and competitive world, it's easy to lose track of our passion and goals and become overwhelmed by the challenges we face—no matter which walks of life you hail from. If you speak particularly of people involved in business endeavours across industries, we're often faced with constant pressure to perform at our best and achieve success, whether it's in our careers or our personal lives.
It's during these very moments of doubt and uncertainty that motivational quotes can be quite a powerful tool to help you in staying focused and motivated.
By tapping into the wisdom and experiences of successful individuals who have overcome similar obstacles, you can gain valuable insights and inspiration that can guide you towards achieving your own goals and aspirations. Whether it's a quote from a famous leader or a successful entrepreneur, these words of wisdom can bring the clarity and direction you require to keep yourself on track and stay motivated, even when faced with animosity.
Moreover, motivational quotes can help you cultivate a positive mindset and attitude, which is essential for success in any field. By focusing on the possibilities instead of the limitations, you can develop a sense of resilience and optimism that can help us overcome obstacles and bounce back from failures.
In this article, we list down motivational quotes to help you stay inspired on your journey towards success. These quotes are carefully chosen to empower you with the very guidance and inspiration you need to overcome challenges, stay focused on your goals, and reach your full potential.
Whether you're a business executive, an entrepreneur, or simply someone looking for inspiration, these quotes are sure to help you rise to the challenge and achieve your dreams!
Motivational Quotes For Success: Hard Work is Key
Speaking of inspirational quotes
, more often than not we’re bogged down by the prospect of hard work; putting in significant efforts continuously while working towards our goals can seem like climbing a mountain with no peak in sight, after all. When you’re close to giving in, these quotes can help you get back on track:
- "If people knew how hard I worked to get my mastery, it wouldn't seem so wonderful after all." — Michelangelo
- "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." — Maya Angelou
- "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." — Pele
- "I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. It will not always get you to the top, but should get you pretty near." — Margaret Thatcher
- "Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don’t turn up at all." — Sam Ewing
- "The only thing standing between you and outrageous success is continuous progress you need discipline." — Dan Waldschmidt
- "Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work."— Stephen King
- "Hard work is a prison sentence only if it does not have meaning. Once it does, it becomes the kind of thing that makes you grab your wife around the waist and dance a jig." — Malcolm Gladwell
- "The fight is won or lost far away from witnesses — behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights." — Muhammad Ali
- "Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all." — Dale Carnegie
- "The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." — Vince Lombardi
- "There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure." — Colin Powell
Motivational Quotes for Your Career: Believe in Yourself
Taking a step towards your passion can be hard, especially when you lack faith or doubt your own expertise. At these moments of hesitation, we hope these motivational quotes provide the final push you need:
- "Whatever we believe about ourselves and our ability comes true for us." — Susan L. Taylor
- "People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it." — George Bernard Shaw
- "He who would learn to fly one day must first learn to stand and walk and run and climb and dance; one cannot fly into flying." — Nietzsche
- "The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph." — Thomas Paine, American Founding Father
- "Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations." — Dr. Mae Jemison
- "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." — Arthur Ashe
- “You can do what you have to do, and sometimes you can do it even better than you think you can.” - Jimmy Carter
- “It's hard to beat a person who never gives up.”- Babe Ruth
- “You may be the only person left who believes in you, but it's enough. It takes just one star to pierce a universe of darkness. Never give up.”- Richelle E. Goodrich
Motivational Quotes: If You Fail, Try Again
Even when you know that hard work is the key to success, failures are sure to bring you down at some point or other. It’s important to remember that your failure doesn’t define you, and simply tell you to take another road to success:
- "As I look back on my life, I realise that every time I thought I was being rejected from something good, I was actually being redirected to something better." — Dr. Steve Maraboli
- "Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other." — Walter Elliot
- "Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success." — Dale Carnegie,
- "You’re not obligated to win. You’re obligated to keep trying to do the best you can every day." — Marian Wright Edelman
- "Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come." — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
- "Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time." — Thomas Edison
- Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep going. Tough situations build strong people in the end.”- Roy T. Bennett
- “If you have a dream, don’t just sit there. Gather courage to believe that you can succeed and leave no stone unturned to make it a reality.”- Dr. Roopleen
- “No. Don't give up hope just yet. It's the last thing to go. When you have lost hope, you have lost everything. And when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always hope.”- Pittacus Lore
- “Change course, but don’t give up.”- Roy T. Bennett
- “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”- Walt Disney
- “Courage doesn't always roar, sometimes it's the quiet voice at the end of the day whispering 'I will try again tomorrow.”- Mary Anne Radmacher
Motivational Quotes: Take Charge of Your Life
To achieve your ambition, you need to live a life of positivity and learn to persevere no matter how many walls life builds in your path. Here are a few inspirational quotes to help keep you motivated throughout your journey to greatness:
- "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it." — Charles R. Swindoll
- "Obstacles can't stop you. Problems can't stop you. Most of all, other people can't stop you. Only you can stop you." — Jeffrey Gitomer
- "We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes – understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success." — Arianna Huffington
- "If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant. If we did not sometimes taste adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome." — Josh Billings
- "He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life." — Muhammad Ali
- "Impossible is just an opinion." — Paulo Coelho
- "On any given Monday I am one sale closer and one idea away from being a millionaire." — Larry D. Turner
- "Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible." —Tony Robbins
- "Sometimes, you have to give up. Sometimes, knowing when to give up, when to try something else, is genius. Giving up doesn’t mean stopping. Don’t ever stop." — Phil Knight
- "You can't get there by bus, only by hard work and risk and by not quite knowing what you're doing. What you'll discover will be wonderful. What you'll discover will be yourself." — Alan Alda
- "I am who I am today because of the choices I made yesterday." — Eleanor Roosevelt
- “You can dance in the storm. Don't wait for the rain to be over before because it might take too long. You can do it now. Wherever you are, right now, you can start, right now; this very moment.”- Israelmore Ayivor
- “Do it again. Play it again. Sing it again. Read it again. Write it again. Sketch it again. Rehearse it again. Run it again. Try it again. Because again is practice, and practice is improvement, and improvement only leads to perfection.”- Richelle E. Goodrich
- “There are five important things for living a successful and fulfilling life: never stop dreaming, never stop believing, never give up, never stop trying, and never stop learning.”- Roy T. Bennett
- “Every master was once a disaster.” – David T.S Wood
- “When it comes to your dreams, every risk is worth it.” – Joel Brown
- “Gain control of your time, and you will gain control of your life.” John Landis Mason
We hope these motivational quotes on life get you through the toughest times, and teach you to keep going, because there’s always light at the end of the tunnel, even if you find it later and not sooner.
Good luck with all your endeavours.
