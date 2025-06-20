Top 10 insurance companies in India by market cap

Insurance has steadily become a key pillar of financial stability across economies. What was once viewed mainly as a tax-saving tool has now evolved into a critical part of long-term planning. By offering protection against unexpected losses - whether related to health, life, property, or business—insurance companies help you to manage risk with greater confidence. They reduce the financial burden during emergencies and contribute to overall financial support. As more people recognise the value of being prepared for uncertainties, the demand for health insurance and such companies continues to grow.

In India, this growing interest has translated into strong market momentum. The insurance sector has grown nearly 17 percent over the past two decades and is projected to reach more than ₹19 lakh crore by FY2026.

In this post, we’ll discuss some of the leading insurance companies in India, ranked by their market capitalisation, and see how they’re shaping the future of health, life, and general insurance.

List of leading insurance companies in India

Here’s the list of leading insurance companies by market cap, sourced from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as of June 20, 2025.

Sr.no Insurance Company Market Cap (in ₹ crore) 1 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) 5,92,968.53 2 SBI Life Insurance Company Limited 1,81,465.26 3 HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited 1,67,635.18 4 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance 91,518.89 5 ICICI Lombard General Insurance 97,460.70 6 General Insurance Corporation of India 66,079.48 7 Max Financial Services Limited 55,152.79 8 Go Digit General Insurance Limited 32,845.23 9 The New India Assurance Company 30,674.22 10 Star Health and Allied Insurance 24,952.38