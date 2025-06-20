Top 10 insurance companies in India by market cap

Here are the leading insurance companies by market capitalisation. Learn the importance and types of life and health insurance companies in India
Insurance has steadily become a key pillar of financial stability across economies. What was once viewed mainly as a tax-saving tool has now evolved into a critical part of long-term planning. By offering protection against unexpected losses - whether related to health, life, property, or business—insurance companies help you to manage risk with greater confidence. They reduce the financial burden during emergencies and contribute to overall financial support. As more people recognise the value of being prepared for uncertainties, the demand for health insurance and such companies continues to grow.
In India, this growing interest has translated into strong market momentum. The insurance sector has grown nearly 17 percent over the past two decades and is projected to reach more than ₹19 lakh crore by FY2026.
In this post, we’ll discuss some of the leading insurance companies in India, ranked by their market capitalisation, and see how they’re shaping the future of health, life, and general insurance.
Here’s the list of leading insurance companies by market cap, sourced from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as of June 20, 2025.
|Sr.no
|Insurance Company
|Market Cap (in ₹ crore)
|1
|Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)
|5,92,968.53
|2
|SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
|1,81,465.26
|3
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
|1,67,635.18
|4
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
|91,518.89
|5
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance
|97,460.70
|6
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|66,079.48
|7
|Max Financial Services Limited
|55,152.79
|8
|Go Digit General Insurance Limited
|32,845.23
|9
|The New India Assurance Company
|30,674.22
|10
|Star Health and Allied Insurance
|24,952.38
Life and health insurance policies are essential tools to protect yourself and your family from life’s uncertainties. These policies can make all the difference in times of crisis, be it a medical emergency or an untimely death.
Here’s why turning to leading insurance companies could be a smart move:
With many leading insurance companies in India competing in the market today, it's important to look beyond the hype and compare them based on key factors that reflect value, trust, and performance.
Remember these things while selecting a life or health insurance company:
Here’s a quick look at some popular types of life insurance policies in companies and what they offer.
This insurance covers a set number of years—10, 20, 30, or more. If the policyholder passes away during this term, the nominee gets the payout. It doesn’t offer maturity benefits unless it's a Return of Premium plan. Term insurance is generally more affordable and suits young or sole earners.
This covers you for your entire life, as many years as you live. The payout is guaranteed if premiums are paid, and it also builds a cash value over time. This makes it helpful for protection and for borrowing funds during emergencies.
ULIPs combine insurance with investment. Part of your premium will go into life cover and the rest into equity, debt, or hybrid funds. If you’re planning long-term financial goals like higher education or early retirement, this one’s for you.
It is also known as a pension or annuity plan, and helps build a retirement corpus. After retirement, you receive regular income, which supports daily living while offering life coverage.
Each of these serves different life stages and financial goals. What works for one person may not work for another; therefore, comparing plans based on your priorities can help you make a better choice among the leading insurance companies.
Though many leading insurance companies in India offer benefits, they’re associated with certain risks: