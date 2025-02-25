We help make insurance easier for everyone: Zinnia India's Pawan Choudhary

Zinnia is a technology provider in the insurance sector in the US. Its India operations started as a third-party administrator to US-based customers in 2018. This was an operations centre in Gurugram and there was “very little engineering”, the company’s India CTO Pawan Choudhary tells Forbes India.

However, it quickly became apparent the company could tap India’s software talent for so much more, and the very next year, opened its first India tech centre in Pune. Today the company has eight offices in India, including a new centre in Bengaluru. It’s also grown via acquisitions, which has expanded its Indian workforce as well.

For example, in April 2024, Zinnia acquired Ebix, also in the life and annuity space, which added some 200 staff in Noida alone, in addition to a centre in Hyderabad.

Zinnia’s India-based engineers cover “100 percent of all product builds” for the company, Choudhary says, responsible not only for support but “all the net new product development”. The company offers some 27 products under three broad categories—aimed at carriers, distributors and the digitalisation needs of some of the oldest very large insurers.

And of Zinnia’s 2,900 employees worldwide, 1,600 are now based in India, he says. And close to two-thirds of those in India are in technology roles, he adds—from engineers to product and project managers. Increasingly, Zinnia is focussed on offering the same underlying platform to its customers, but configured to their needs.