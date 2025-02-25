Our India centres are a powerhouse of innovation: ThoughtSpot's Kumar Gaurav

ThoughtSpot, a search/AI-based data analytics provider, is the youngest company in this series. It’s also an example of how a new generation of software companies is looking at India, tapping the talent in the country for much of their product development and engineering.

Ketan Karkhanis, who was named CEO in September 2024, is so gung-ho about his teams in India that he declares they are collectively “not a centre of innovation, but a powerhouse of innovation”, in an interview with Forbes India. Karkhanis previously led Sales Cloud, a $7 billion business at Salesforce.

Two years ago, when ThoughtSpot announced a $150 million India expansion plan, the teams in India represented about a third of ThoughtSpot’s overall workforce. The company has its biggest presence in Bengaluru with another centre in Hyderabad and a smaller team in Thiruvananthapuram, which came to ThoughtSpot via an acquisition, and has since grown.

Today, about 70 percent of the company’s employees are in India, with the rest mostly in the US, but also in Europe, the company’s fastest growing market, Japan and Australia. Staff in India include more than 500 in Bengaluru and another 100 in Hyderabad.

And senior executives such as Kumar Gaurav, VP of engineering and country head for India, and Bhargav Addala, senior VP of product management, based in Hyderabad, work closely with those who’re leading operations and sales in the biggest markets, while being based in India, the CEO says.