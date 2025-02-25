Tech5: Tata, Airtel to merge DTH ops, Apple has $500 bln US plan, Anthropic seeks $3.5 bln funding

Tata, Airtel in talks to merge DTH businesses

Tata Group and Bharti Airtel, India’s second-biggest wireless provider, are finalising a merger of their loss-making DTH businesses, Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV, Economic Times reported on February 25, citing sources. The deal, structured as a share swap, will allow Bharti Airtel to hold a majority stake of over 50 percent, enhancing its non-mobile revenues through convergence.

Tata Play, India’s largest DTH provider, offers Airtel access to 19 million homes, boosting its ‘triple play’ strategy. This move comes amid a shift in consumer preferences to digital platforms. The merger marks the second major DTH consolidation in a decade, following the 2016 Dish TV-Videocon deal, and aligns with larger media industry shifts.

Mphasis, Hexaware, global PE firms in race to buy SLK Software

Mphasis, Hexaware Technologies, Altimetrik (owned by TPG Capital), and ChrysCapital have shown interest in acquiring a majority stake in Bengaluru-based SLK Software, Economic Times reported on February 25, citing sources. The potential buyers have submitted non-binding bids ranging from Rs 4,700 crore to Rs 5,600 crore ($550-650 million).

SLK Software, valued at $800 million by its promoters, focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and analytics for sectors like manufacturing, banking, and insurance. It has offices in seven countries, including India and the US. The company, managed by the Amin family, is expected to post an Ebitda of $40 million for FY25. Avendus is handling the sale process.

Apple to invest $500 billion, create 20,000 US jobs over four years

Apple has announced it will invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years, including a new AI server factory in Texas and 20,000 additional R&D jobs nationwide. This commitment follows reports of CEO Tim Cook's meeting with US President Donald Trump and aims to mitigate the impact of potential tariffs on Apple products assembled in China, Reuters reported on February 24.