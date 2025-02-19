We run the digital backbone for 100,000 BT Group employees: Jay Doshi

Jay Doshi, managing director and CIO for corporate units at BT Group, likes to describe his remit as one that’s responsible for every digital experience within the company, around the world, for some 100,000 colleagues. “I run the digital backbone for them,” he tells Forbes India.

A digital unit, a part of the operation he oversees, was formed about three years ago and over that time he’s led multiple “transformations” of IT systems—an important one for the finance function has just concluded—for his corporate colleagues, some 14,000 of whom are in India alone.

Some of these overhauls have been in partnership with software providers such as SAP, best known for its ERP or enterprise resource planning business management software, Salesforce, the world’s biggest provider of cloud software for CRM or customer resource management, and ServiceNow, a large vendor of IT service management (ITSM) cloud software.

BT does not break out specific team numbers, but sources in the industry estimate the digital unit to be as big as 2,000 specialists.

“Anybody who has a bt.com email ID is my customer, wherever they are in the world,” Doshi likes to say.