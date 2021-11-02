



One of the biggest food trends this year has been plant-based food. Many fine-dine restaurants, cloud kitchens, cafes and premium food delivery services too have started incorporating plant-based foods, free of any dairy or meat products, in their menus. Why not extend it to Diwali decadence too?



Here some well-known, vegan food specialists share their Diwali mithai and dessert recipes that you can try at home and have a healthier Diwali.









Vegan dark chocolate mousse



In a heavy-bottomed pan add the almond milk and heat gently.

In a glass bowl, add the vegan chocolate and gently pour the hot almond milk over the chocolate.

Leave it to infuse for 3 minutes and then using a spatula stir continuously until the chocolate melts.

Fold the dairy free whipped cream into the above mixture.

Pour it into a glass/mould of your choice and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.

Garnish with fresh blueberries.

Serve chilled.

Vegan beetroot halwa with coconut ice cream



Take a heavy-bottomed pan and heat it.

Add the grated beetroot and sugar, cook them together on medium flame.

It will first release all its water and then start drying out, which will take about 10-12 minutes.

Once the water has dried out, add virgin coconut oil and mix well.

Remove from the flame and keep aside to let it cool.

Once the mixture is cooled, take the phyllo sheets and spread them on a flat table/surface.

Using a silicon brush, lightly apply coconut oil on the sheets.

Cut them length wise, at a gap of approximately 1 inch.

Put the halwa on the phyllo sheets and wrap into small triangular packages.

Bake in the oven at 180 degrees for 6 minutes.

Take a deep pan, add coconut milk, sugar, liquid glucose and heat it.

Stir the mixture till the sugar melts. This will take 8-10 minutes.

Add coconut yoghurt and stabiliser and mix well.

Serve the hot beetroot halwa phyllo with a scoop of chilled coconut ice cream.

Garnish with slivers of pistachio.

Churn the mixture in an ice-cream machine

Dry fruit laddoos

Soak the dates and figs in lukewarm water and in two separate bowls.

On medium heat, dry roast almonds, cashews and pistachios until the mix becomes slightly aromatic and keep aside.

Toast the seeds until they become aromatic and keep aside.

Put everything in a food processor and process.

Roll the mixture into small balls.

Pro tip - If the mixture becomes runny, place between parchment paper and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.

Fudgy almond coconut butter laddoos

Place the shredded coconut in a big bowl. Add cardamom powder.

Heat coconut milk in a small pan on medium heat.

Add oil, coconut sugar, salt, almond butter and mix well.

Bring the mixture to a bubbling boil.

Boil for 4 minutes and take off heat.

Add the shredded coconut and cardamom mixture.

Add coconut flour and mix well.

If the mixture appears runny, let it cool, then add shredded coconut 2-3 tbsp at a time.

Let it cool for 2 minutes then shape into laddoos. Cool completely before serving

Vegan gaajar ka halwa



Heat oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add cashews and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until slightly golden.

Add raisins and pistachios and cook for 1-2 minutes until raisins puff up.

Add grated carrots, almond flour, almond milk, coconut sugar, salt and cardamom powder and cook on low heat till all the liquid is absorbed.

Add 1 tbsp sunflower oil towards the end and stir on low heat.

Once all the liquid is absorbed, remove from gas, put it in a bowl and serve.

Garnish with raisins.



Raw turmeric and coconut halwa



Heat 2 tbsp ghee.

Roast wheat flour for 5-7 minutes until it turns golden brown and then take it off the heat.

Heat remaining ghee and roast turmeric paste on medium flame for 10 minutes.

As ghee separates, add flour and mix well.

Add coconut milk and stir.

Add mashed jaggery and mix well.

Continue heating the mixture for 4-5 minutes.

Add dry fruits and mix well.

Garnish with pistachio flakes and coconut chips.

Serve hot.



Vegan dark chocolateValrhona-Amatika range – 225 gmAlmond milk – 125 mlDairy-free whipping cream – 200 gmBeetroot halwaBeetroot (grated) – 200 gmSugar – 50 gmVirgin coconut oil – 20 mlPhyllo sheets – 2Coconut ice creamCoconut milk – 400 mlCoconut yoghurt – 90 gmSugar – 30 gmIce cream stabiliser -2 gmLiquid glucose – 17 gmCashews – ¼ cupAlmonds – ¼ cupPistachios – ¼ cupDates – 7 to 10Figs – 3 to 5Poppy seeds – 1 tspCardamom powder – 1/4 tspSesame seeds – 2 tbspShredded coconut – 2 cupsAlmond butter – 1 tbspCoconut milk – 1/3 cupCoconut oil – 2 tspCoconut sugar – ¾ cupCardamom powder – ¼ tspSalt – 1/8 tspCoconut flour – 5 tbspSunflower oil – 2 tspChopped cashews – 3 tbspRaisins – 2 tbspChopped raw pistachios – 2 tbspGrated carrots – 2 ½ cupsAlmond flour – ¼ cupAlmond milk – 1 ¼ cupCoconut sugar – 1/3 cupSunflower oil – 1 tbspSalt – ¼ tspCardamom powder – ¼ tspRaw turmeric, peeled and ground – 100 gmJaggery – 100 gmWhole wheat flour – 750 gmPlant-based ghee – 750 gmCoconut milk – 20 mlPistachios – 100 gmAlmonds – 100 gmCashews – 100 gmRoasted coconut chips – 200 gmSaffron – for garnishing