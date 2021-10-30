Google is making it easier to remove images of minors on its search engine

Google said it is implementing a tool to allow children under 18—and their parents—to make a request to remove a photo. These will no longer appear in a Google Images search or as thumbnails if the family so chooses

Image: Shutterstock



Tools to protect minors on the internet are slowly starting to take shape. At least this is the direction Google is taking with the addition of a photo deletion option for minors and their families.



The image will not be removed from the internet