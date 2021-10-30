BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo: Gran aspirations

If it's got four wheels and motive power, Raunak's on board. He's been writing about cars for the better part of a decade now, and as far as life's truths go, Raunak's sole focus has been on unearthing how those machines move you. His ultimate dream is to get a few laps in on the famed Nordschleife, even if it's a dream he's already lived. No one said anything about living the dream just the once, correct? Raunak's decidedly unfussed about the specifics of a car, so long as it gets him going and he's able to pen down his thoughts, which he'll be doing a fair amount on the pages you see right here.
Laser LEDs and a chiseled front make for a commanding first lookThere’s a truth that extends beyond plain numbers. And every so often, a car comes along that exemplifies just that thought process. My tryst with the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, felt like that statement was phrased for this machine. The car is essentially a collection of numbers. It even has one in its name. Underneath the enormous hood, there’s a 3-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine, ever-present and ever-willing to do your bidding. With an output that reads 265 hp and 620 Nm, it’s not hard to see why. It can manage 0-100 kmph in a scant (for its size and weight) 6.1 seconds, and then it will push on to a top speed that is stupidly illegal, no matter where you are. And I could throw more numbers at you for the entirety of this article, but where’s the fun in that? There used to be a point when BMW’s GT line-up spelt thoroughly capable cars. And yet, they were also rather odd to look at. Call it the passage of time, or the eyes getting used to it, or BMW’s designers just getting better… but the refreshed 6GT is absolutely desirable. There’s something about the way its proportions have filled out, and yet, it’s not chunky. The unmissable rear, with the retractable spoiler, and those gorgeously detailed tail-lamps make you do a double-take as you walk away from it. There’s the satisfying balance between chiselled and curvy at the front. Maybe it’s the M Sport package that this car’s come with.Unmistakably a GT. Don't miss the retractable spoiler! You have to give it to them for the amount of detail put in. The 19-inch alloy wheels suit the car to a T. My first instinct is to suggest a quick swap for aftermarket wheels right after you’ve bought the car. But that’s that. It’s also got frameless doors. What was the need for them? There wasn’t any. But why not, thank you very much. Its sheer opulence stems from the simple yet perfect details. Didn’t slam the door hard enough while shutting it? That’s alright. They have a soft-close function that automatically pulls them shut. Sadly, it’s only available on the diesel M Sport variant.It may seem abnormally long, but it looks stunning in the flesh. The blue touches on top of the headlights indicate that the 6GT comes with laser light technology. What distinguishes them from regular lights? For one, they’re immensely bright and powerful. BMW claims they will light up to 650 m of the road ahead. Additionally, both high- and low-beam are laser lights, and they have a really cool adaptive function that not only switches to low-beam automatically when it detects oncoming traffic, but also turns up to a certain degree with the steering angle for better visibility. Inside, everything from the large, supportive seats, the sculpted dashboard, and the overwhelming space makes you feel you’ve spent your money in the right place. What glares at you is the 12.3-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard. And while it’s slightly tough to reach because of the size of the cabin, it’s extremely easy and responsive to use. A noteworthy inclusion is the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—always a boon on road trips, which is something the 6GT is built for. There’s also a 12.3-inch screen right in front of the steering boss that houses dials and readouts for when the car is on the move.Cabin is typically BMW, just amped up to 11. There are two screens housed on the backs of the front seats. 12.3 inches each! There’s no dearth of tech in here: A 16-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, gesture control, wireless charging for your phones… it goes on. And on. The rear seats also have a recline function (by 9 degrees, no less). I tried and failed miserably to identify any faults. Well, I suppose BMW could have chucked in a mini-fridge and a pair of wine glasses for the rear seat occupants, but I’ll forgive them this folly.An excess of space, your own screens and comfy seats. Bliss! Finding faults with the way cars drive is an easy task for me, but I feel shortchanged because I couldn't find any, after getting a feel of the 30d engine in the 6GT. It’s silky smooth, the cabin is well insulated from road and wind noise, it rides like a dream thanks to the air suspension, and the steering communicates no more than it needs to. There is a significant amount of punch when you put it into Sport mode, but that feels dissatisfying since this isn’t the kind of car to do that sort of stuff. It even has the option of raising the ride height by 20 mm in case you come across bumps that would have you bracing for the underbelly graze. Where does that leave us, then? This is just one of those cars that has a grand collection of numbers and features, but it also comes in such a sublime package that it just leaves you in awe.BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo (630d M Sport) SpecificationsPower: 265 hp Torque: 620 Nm Transmission: 8-speed, dual-clutch automatic Dimensions: LxWxH (in mm): 5091x1902x1538 Price: Rs 96.42 lakh (on-road, Mumbai)