Recalling Tokyo's first paralympics

Toshio Aono takes oath, on November 12, 1964, during the opening ceremony of the Para-Olympic games in Tokyo

Image: Staff / AFP



Tokyo is the first city to host the Paralympics twice, and Hideo Kondo says taking part in the 1964 Games was a life-changing experience that inspired him to pioneer accessibility improvements.



Tokyo's first Paralympics helped break down barriers to the acceptance of people with disabilities in Japan, experts say, and this year's Games offers a chance to highlight and address the difficulties that remain.





New experiences

Superhuman medallists