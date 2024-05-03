Seeds of Debt: How loan waivers affect the farmers and the economy

India is predominantly an agrarian economy, with more than 45 percent of the workforce engaged in agriculture and allied sectors. However, the country is suffering from an agricultural crisis due to farmer suicides, with more than 11,000 people in the sector taking their own lives in the year 2022 alone[i]. Indebtedness is considered to be the primary reason for this agricultural distress. Governments often waive off the loans and provide fresh credit to alleviate the hardships of indebted farmers.
[This article was provided with permission from International Management Institute.]