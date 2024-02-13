Ashok Soota: Thinking big and taking path less travelled, even with philanthropy





Ashok Soota has always dreamt big. He spent the early years of his career at business conglomerate DCM Shriram. In 1978, he became CEO of Shriram Refrigeration, a company that was unprofitable for four straight years, as per Crunchbase, and streered a complete turnaround. Then, in search of a challenge, he took up a job in Wipro, which, when he joined in 1984, had a fledgling infotech arm and was more of a vegetable oils company. In the next 15 years, he helped Wipro’s IT business grow from $2 million to $500 million revenue run rate.





Early Mover

