Conflict is important, but a leader must know how to manage it: John Buchanan

Australia's World Cup-winning coach on dealing with criticism from within the team and outside, and creating the right environment for a star-studded team to excel
John Buchanan has a CV that boasts of two ODI World Cup wins (in 2003 and 2007), three Ashes series wins, and a 70:19 win loss ratio in the 89 Test matches he coached Australia (16 among them consecutive wins). But asked to pick his favourite moment in cricket, the lanky 71-year-old opts for none of those. “It’s coaching Queensland to the first Sheffield League title,” he says. “You could say that, within the Australian team, we created a lot of firsts. But that [Sheffield Shield] was pretty important to me.”