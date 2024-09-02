GFF 2024: A regulatory window, disruptions, and ULI

The recently-concluded Global Fintech Fest saw banks, fintechs, regulators and governments speak the same language: Of building robust frameworks for fintechs, and easing access to credit
In an era of aggressive credit lending to spur economic growth, India’s fintech sector is in a space of massive overcrowding, an openness to collaborate with the old-economy lenders and a thirst to innovate. The three-day Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024—which ended on August 30 and was jointly organised by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Payments Council of India (PCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)—reflected all of this.