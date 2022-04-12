



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported the highest incremental revenue in the company’s history, announcing its latest earnings results on April 11. Chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan hinted that strong double-digit growth was all but a given for the current year—TCS offers no specific projections—but also warned that the ongoing staff churn in the industry will get worse before it gets better.



Revenues for the year ended March 31, 2022, rose $3.53 billion to $25.7 billion, a 15.4 percent increase over the previous fiscal year, in constant currency. Revenue for the three months ended March 31 rose 14.3 percent in constant currency terms to $6.7 billion, TCS said in a press release. This is a 2.6 percent increase over the $6.5 billion in sales for the December quarter, matching street expectations. In constant currency terms, quarterly revenue rose 3.2 percent.





