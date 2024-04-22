Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women

The Forbes India W-Power 2024 Self-Made Women celebrations have put a spotlight on a remarkable cohort of women who are redefining norms, breaking barriers, and making waves across borders. Here are the winning moments in pictures

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 22, 2024 03:25:53 PM IST
Updated: Apr 22, 2024 03:28:25 PM IST

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made womenWinners at Forbes India W-Power 2024 Self-Made Women celebrations

The Forbes India W-Power 2024 Self-Made Women event served as a platform to honour and celebrate the indomitable spirit and remarkable achievements of these individuals. It's an opportunity to come together, share stories of triumph, and draw inspiration from their extraordinary paths. W-Power listees were an IAS officer, a global banker, a real estate top executive, a cricketer, a chess grandmaster, an actor, a model, an activist, a social worker, a food entrepreneur, a bar entrepreneur, and many more trailblazers. While these women were awarded for their contribution to society, discussions on varied topics, such as how women lead from the top, going beyond the jargon to make inclusion and diversity work, also engaged the guests and started a conversation about women's role in shaping society. Here's a look at the night that was.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), being felicitated by Hina Nagarajan, Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Jayanti Buruda, journalist and founder member of Jungle Rani and Bada Didi Union, being felicitated by Hina Nagarajan of Diageo India.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Maleesha Kharwa, aka the princess of slums and a model and a content creator, being felicitated by Hina Nagarajan.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Lakshmi Iyer, CEO, Kotak Investment Advisors, being felicitated by Hina Nagarajan

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made womenMinakshi Singh, Co-founder, Sidecar, Delhi; Cocktails & Dream Speakeasy, Gurugram, being felicitated by Hina Nagarajan

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, being felicitated by Hina Nagarajan

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Ranima Das, representing 23 lakh Anganwadi Worker, being felicitated by Hina Nagarajan

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Safeena Husain, founder and board member of Educate Girls, being felicitated by Nitin Singh, Head of Asia Pacific, Barclays Private Bank and Dr Arti Singh, Inspector General of Police, Mumbai.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Sowmya Suryanarayan, Director – Impact & ESG, Aavishkaar Capital, being felicitated by Nitin Singh and Dr Arti Singh.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Shriti Malhotra, Group CEO, Quest Retail, being felicitated by Nitin Singh and Dr Arti Singh.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari being felicitated by Nitin Singh and Dr Arti Singh.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Devleena Bhattacharjee, founder and CEO of Numer8, being felicitated by Nitin Singh and Dr Arti Singh.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Actor Amruta Subhash with Icon of Excellence being felicitated by Nitin Singh and Dr Arti Singh.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Malvika Khatri, Head- Films, Roy Kapur Films, being felicitated with Icon of Excellence by Nitin Singh and Dr Arti Singh.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Hina Nagarajan,  as Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India, being felicitated with Icon of Excellence by Nitin Singh and Dr Arti Singh.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Kusha Kapila, content creator and actor, being felicitated by Malvika Khatri and Bijal Ajinkya, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
L to R: Neha Bothra of Forbes India with Hina Nagarajan of Diageo and Ashwini Bhide of MMRC, discussing 'Leading from the Top: Striving for Transformational Change Inside Out'.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
L to R: Nasrin Sultana of Forbes India with Naiyya Saggi of Good Glam, Ahana Gautam of Open Secret and Nitin Singh of Barclays in conversation about 'Making Inclusion and Diversity Work: Going Beyond the Jargon'.

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
L to R: Kusha Kapila, Ashwini Tiwary, Divya Shekhar of Forbes India, Amruta Subhash Malvika Khatri talk about 'Evolution of women's roles: Where does the entertainment industry stand?'

W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women
Audience celebrates the achievements of these remarkable women.

(This story appears in the 22 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

