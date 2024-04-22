W-Power 2024: Celebrating self-made women

The Forbes India W-Power 2024 Self-Made Women event served as a platform to honour and celebrate the indomitable spirit and remarkable achievements of these individuals. It's an opportunity to come together, share stories of triumph, and draw inspiration from their extraordinary paths. W-Power listees were an IAS officer, a global banker, a real estate top executive, a cricketer, a chess grandmaster, an actor, a model, an activist, a social worker, a food entrepreneur, a bar entrepreneur, and many more trailblazers. While these women were awarded for their contribution to society, discussions on varied topics, such as how women lead from the top, going beyond the jargon to make inclusion and diversity work, also engaged the guests and started a conversation about women's role in shaping society. Here's a look at the night that was.Meet India's Top Self-Made Women in 2024
(This story appears in the 22 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)