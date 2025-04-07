A lot of work needs to be done in the EV space to make it truly sustainable: Jothi Viknesh

In 2016, Jothi Viknesh set out for a solo trip around India on his motorbike. The joy and adrenaline rush from the adventure made Viknesh take another trip around the country, covering 40,000 kms in 8 months in a car with two friends. Third time around, Viknesh wanted to do something different. And so, he chose to travel across the country in an electric auto. While a bike and a car ride were easy, an auto, that too an electric auto, came with a number of limitations, as per Viknesh. “I wanted to spread awareness about sustainable travel and show that if I can do it in a simple auto rickshaw, people can choose better EVs without any fear,” says the 35-year-old wellness coach and Zumba instructor based out of Bengaluru.

Viknesh’s journey in a Mahindra Treo e-auto started from Bengaluru on December 5, 2021 and concluded after more than 350 days on November 27, 2022 in the same city. He covered 28,385 km and drove around a number of regions including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Kerala. For the journey, Viknesh spent close to Rs7 lakh.

In conversation with Forbes India, he talks about the trip, the EV infrastructure in the country, challenges and lessons through the journey, and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. Why did you choose to undertake this trip as a solo traveller?

The main reason I chose to go solo in an autorickshaw is because I already had an inkling that it wouldn't be an easy trip. It required a lot of patience every single day, from searching for charging points to waiting for the auto to charge. I had difficulty finding proper food, and had to sleep in random places. Also, I wanted complete independence and freedom to think and act based on the situation. If I had a partner, I would have to take care of their safety and needs. I wanted to show everyone what we can do by ourselves. We don’t always need someone with us to do something big. I believe as a solo traveller one has the liberty to just go and talk to anyone and spend more time with strangers learning about them and their surroundings.

Q. How did the electric vehicle infrastructure around the country vary during your journey? Which countries had the best EV infrastructure, and which ones showed room for improvement? Were there any surprising discoveries or challenges in specific regions?

The biggest concern that comes to one’s mind while thinking about purchasing an EV is where they will charge it. I chose Mahindra Treo, an electric auto rickshaw which travels 110-120 kms fully charged. My intent was to prove that if a simple EV auto can accomplish the journey, then more advanced electric vehicles will definitely do so too. Through the journey, I realised that proper charging stations for EVs are non-existent outside cities. I have charged in restaurants, hotels, hostels, petrol pumps, tea shops, and even in army camps, (Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh) as I just needed a 16-amp socket. I thought that Kerala had the best network of chargers, as they had charging facilities attached to electric poles and had a centralised app to find charging stations.

Q. What were the biggest challenges you faced throughout the journey, and how did you overcome them?

There were many times where I couldn’t find a proper meal and had to manage with biscuits alone. Another big challenge was traversing through forest areas alone at night with hardly any lights, praying that I don’t get a flat tire. I was held at gunpoint by militants in Nagaland who thought I was a spy. I spoke my way out of it by conversing with them, telling them my story, and making them laugh. Another big challenge and highlight was driving at an altitude of 17,900 feet in Khardungla in Ladakh.

Q. What are the biggest lessons or insights you gained from this experience?

Through my interactions with people, I realised that everyone intends to travel. It brings happiness to them. But a number of reasons make them postpone finding happiness in travel and instead lead life based on the course laid out by society. I took it up as a mission to talk to people and change this mindset. Another insight I gained is that more than education, skills help us better in practical life situations. I met all kinds of people during my travels, from officers to highway construction workers. I saw that several youngsters, who might not be highly educated, are using their skills to earn smarter and have a better understanding of technology. Lastly, I realised that you don’t need a huge bank balance to travel. The only thing is to be open and spontaneous.

Q. What are your views on the future of EVs in India, with regards to infrastructure, acceptance, and challenges?

I think a lot of work needs to be done in the EV space to make it truly sustainable. A big reason people are hesitant in adopting EVs is because of charging infrastructure woes, and high initial costs. Also, it is a big sacrifice to choose EVs where you have to plan well in advance if you want to travel longer. While lithium batteries are a good option today, we need to find better alternatives that are less damaging to nature.

Q. What kind of responses did you receive from people around the world as you traveled in your electric auto?

I think the best part of the journey is that I got to witness the goodness in people and experience the wide variety of individuals that make up our nation. Every time I stopped for a charge, people came asking about my trip and immediately offered tea, food and even a stay for the night. I saw Athithi Devo Bhava [Guest is God] every single day, which restored my faith in humanity. I also witnessed the power of social media where I had been constantly uploading across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X under a channel India on 3 wheels. All these platforms have helped me in different ways. Many people reached out to me through comments and offered stay, meals or charging support in various cities. Some even booked hotel rooms for me with the intention of offering me good rest.