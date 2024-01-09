AI, sustainability, mobility: what to expect at CES 2024?

The latest edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's leading technology trade fair, will be held in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024. This year, AI, sustainable technologies and mobility will be key themes among the most eagerly awaited innovations.
CES 2024 promises to be another innovation-rich event, with several themes in the spotlight this year. Unsurprisingly, AI will be everywhere, spanning all product categories, sometimes bringing a genuine technological breakthrough and other times used as a mere marketing strategy (as is often the way). In any case, AI is likely to be seen in all kinds of sectors, from healthcare to robotics.