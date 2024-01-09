AI, sustainability, mobility: what to expect at CES 2024?





The latest edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's leading technology trade fair, will be held in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024. This year, AI, sustainable technologies and mobility will be key themes among the most eagerly awaited innovations.



CES 2024 promises to be another innovation-rich event, with several themes in the spotlight this year. Unsurprisingly, AI will be everywhere, spanning all product categories, sometimes bringing a genuine technological breakthrough and other times used as a mere marketing strategy (as is often the way). In any case, AI is likely to be seen in all kinds of sectors, from healthcare to robotics.





Sustainability will also be in the spotlight, with solutions seeking to help to solve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity, starting with climate change. That's why CES promises to shine light on environmentally-friendly technologies, such as new processes for producing energy from waste or making water cleaner.Meanwhile, the concept of the "intelligent" PC, with capabilities boosted by AI, will take off with the arrival on the market of devices equipped with new Intel chips. As for televisions, there will be fewer innovations than usual. Nevertheless, LG is set to present a range of new OLED TVs, up to 98 inches in size, as well as a transparent OLED screen. There will also be an eagerly-awaited announcement in the gaming sector, with a new handheld console from MSI, not to mention new gaming monitors from Samsung.CES also brings together the very best in new automotive technologies. Once again, numerous automakers and equipment suppliers will be making the trip to Las Vegas to present their latest innovations. With the phasing out of sales of combustion-engine models, the electric car is more than ever in the spotlight. Honda will be one of the most eagerly awaited manufacturers this year, as the Japanese brand is presenting several new electric production models. Concept cars are also expected, such as the Hyundai Mobion, with wheels that can turn by up to 90 degrees independently of each other, simplifying maneuvering. Finally, AI will make its appearance in Mercedes-Benz cabins, with the MBUX Virtual Assistant, bringing an intelligent personal assistant to the latest version of the automaker's comprehensive infotainment system. The idea is to offer a personalized user experience like never before.