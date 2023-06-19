All work and some play: The playful side of AI

A

A dialogue with Lady Macbeth

Mascara, with a touch of AI

AI, write my book

Behind the wheels

survey conducted by the Yale CEO Summit recently revealed that 42 percent of CEOs say that artificial intelligence (AI) could destroy humanity in five to ten years. Professionals from various sectors, including designers, writers, scientists, and many others in the corporate world have expressed concerns about AI taking over their jobs. Fromand its sequelto Spike Jonze’s, and fromstarring Rajinikanth to Malayalam filmfilms have also been continuously talking about the implications of AI for the human race.Is it all that bad, though? While AI often deals with serious matters like health care and transportation, there's also a playful and entertaining side to it. For example, The Beatles recently announced that they are preparing to release their last record with help from artificial intelligence this year. They plan to use AI technology to extract John Lennon’s vocals for the record. Which is interesting undoubtedly, but also lends itself to a lot of food for thought, considering the ethics behind using a deceased person’s voice to create something new.Here’s what’s in store for a world of AI-driven amusement:Khan Academy, the popular online learning nonprofit, recently developed an experimental AI assisted tutoring bot for schools called Khanmigo. Using the bot, students can not only take math quizzes or practice vocabulary words, but can also chat with simulated fictional characters like Lady Macbeth or Winnie-the-Pooh. Khan Academy is pilot-testing Khanmigo with school districts in the US.Beauty and personal care products company L’Oréal has launched ModiFace, an AI-powered virtual makeup try-on experience, which has also been made available by Nykaa for its customers. To use ModiFace, an individual needs to upload their photo and watch as AI seamlessly applies various makeup products, shades, and styles to give them a virtual makeover.Mumbai-based startup, Fluid AI has recently launched Bridging the AI Gap, the world's first book which has been completely penned by AI algorithms. According to the founders of Fluid AI, several tech leaders and CTOs came to them to ask about their mantra behind successful AI implementation and driving value through the same. This prompted them to share with the community what they had learned over the years, leading to the book.Minus Zero, a startup based in Bengaluru, has recently launched zPod, India's inaugural autonomous vehicle. This AI-backed vehicle has the ability to navigate through any environmental or geographical obstacles without requiring human intervention. Presently, zPod is primarily being utilized for transporting individuals within restricted locations such as university campuses, corporate parks, or institutions with clearly defined boundaries. To facilitate its autonomous operation, the vehicle is equipped with strategically positioned high-resolution cameras that continuously capture real-time images of the surrounding environment. These images are then transmitted to an AI system, enabling it to make well-informed decisions regarding navigation, speed control, and obstacle avoidance.