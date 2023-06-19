To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
All work and some play: The playful side of AI

AI is increasingly finding applications in healthcare and mobility, and adding to concerns about job losses, but on the lighter side, it is recreating John Lennon's voice for a new Beatles record, or helping you chat with Lady Macbeth in school

By Samidha Jain, Forbes India Staff
Published: Jun 19, 2023 01:58:24 PM IST
Updated: Jun 19, 2023 02:04:35 PM IST
All work and some play: The playful side of AIBeatles recently announced that they are preparing to release their last record with help from artificial intelligence this year. Image: Shutterstock

A survey conducted by the Yale CEO Summit recently revealed that 42 percent of CEOs say that artificial intelligence (AI) could destroy humanity in five to ten years. Professionals from various sectors, including designers, writers, scientists, and many others in the corporate world have expressed concerns about AI taking over their jobs. From Blade Runner and its sequel Blade Runner 2049 to Spike Jonze’s Her, and from Robot, starring Rajinikanth to Malayalam film Android Kunjapan Version 5.25, films have also been continuously talking about the implications of AI for the human race.

Related stories

Is it all that bad, though? While AI often deals with serious matters like health care and transportation, there's also a playful and entertaining side to it. For example, The Beatles recently announced that they are preparing to release their last record with help from artificial intelligence this year. They plan to use AI technology to extract John Lennon’s vocals for the record. Which is interesting undoubtedly, but also lends itself to a lot of food for thought, considering the ethics behind using a deceased person’s voice to create something new.

Here’s what’s in store for a world of AI-driven amusement:

A dialogue with Lady Macbeth

Khan Academy, the popular online learning nonprofit, recently developed an experimental AI assisted tutoring bot for schools called Khanmigo. Using the bot, students can not only take math quizzes or practice vocabulary words, but can also chat with simulated fictional characters like Lady Macbeth or Winnie-the-Pooh. Khan Academy is pilot-testing Khanmigo with school districts in the US.

Also read: AI, Africa and climate crisis star at Art Basel fair

Mascara, with a touch of AI

Beauty and personal care products company L’Oréal has launched ModiFace, an AI-powered virtual makeup try-on experience, which has also been made available by Nykaa for its customers. To use ModiFace, an individual needs to upload their photo and watch as AI seamlessly applies various makeup products, shades, and styles to give them a virtual makeover.

AI, write my book

Mumbai-based startup, Fluid AI has recently launched Bridging the AI Gap, the world's first book which has been completely penned by AI algorithms. According to the founders of Fluid AI, several tech leaders and CTOs came to them to ask about their mantra behind successful AI implementation and driving value through the same. This prompted them to share with the community what they had learned over the years, leading to the book.

Also read: It's the age of AI: What brands need to be more than mere messengers

Behind the wheels

Minus Zero, a startup based in Bengaluru, has recently launched zPod, India's inaugural autonomous vehicle. This AI-backed vehicle has the ability to navigate through any environmental or geographical obstacles without requiring human intervention. Presently, zPod is primarily being utilized for transporting individuals within restricted locations such as university campuses, corporate parks, or institutions with clearly defined boundaries. To facilitate its autonomous operation, the vehicle is equipped with strategically positioned high-resolution cameras that continuously capture real-time images of the surrounding environment. These images are then transmitted to an AI system, enabling it to make well-informed decisions regarding navigation, speed control, and obstacle avoidance.

