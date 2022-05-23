F

Burnout

Burnout is the most well-known form of professional exhaustion. It is caused by an overload of work and an over-investment on the part of the individual. The signs can be: emotional fatigue, cynicism towards work or decreased commitment.

Symptoms such as anxiety, sleep disorders or muscle tension appear. They can be physical, emotional or cognitive.





Boreout

Boreout is also a form of exhaustion that emanates from boredom. Unlike burnout, it is caused by an insufficient workload and chronic boredom. You're not in a state of boreout every time you're bored. But this condition can be the result of repeated boredom.





Signs may include: decreased self-esteem, absenteeism, increased stress or disengagement from work.





Brownout

Brownout is a form of professional exhaustion caused by the loss of meaning at work. This form is more difficult to diagnose, since the person suffering from brownout remains operational while their malaise is mental.





The signs can be the following: a loss of focus or a feeling of futility in the tasks to be carried out, withdrawal, progressive demotivation, high anxiety.





If you think you are suffering from a form of work-related exhaustion, contact your doctor. A medical professional will be better able to make a diagnosis.





