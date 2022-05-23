I t was a good time for Vijay Shekhar Sharma. In April 2018, the poster boy of fintech payments in India reportedly raised a staggering $445 million (about Rs2,900 crore) from SoftBank and Alibaba for Patym Mall. This gave the ecommerce marketplace of Paytm, which had started operations in 2017, a valuation of $2 billion.

Ant can, Paytm cannot

King, Queen, and the Missing Prince

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.