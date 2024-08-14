Can classical music work in treatments against depression?

A study published in the journal Cell Reports highlights the benefits of classical music, suggesting that it may even be more effective than some traditional treatments for depression
If you listen to music on a regular basis, you're aware that it can influence our emotions, and, in fact, we often choose our tunes according to our moods. According to a Chinese study, classical music may even particularly act as an antidepressant for the brain.
