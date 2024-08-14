Can classical music work in treatments against depression?





If you listen to music on a regular basis, you're aware that it can influence our emotions, and, in fact, we often choose our tunes according to our moods. According to a Chinese study, classical music may even particularly act as an antidepressant for the brain.



A study published in the journal Cell Reports highlights the benefits of classical music, suggesting that it may even be more effective than some traditional treatments for depression.





Using intracranial recordings and electroencephalograms, researchers analyzed data from 23 patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression. When the patients listened to classical music it enabled the researchers to identify the antidepressant mechanisms it activates in the brain. Participants were divided into two groups: those who enjoyed the music and those who had less appreciation for it.The researchers also chose to play Western classical music unknown to the participants to avoid any familiarity bias."We concluded that the music choices during the formal listening process were individualized and unrelated to the music's emotional background," explains Bomin Sun, director and professor at the Center for Functional Neurosurgery at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, in a statement.The results show that listening to classical music synchronizes neuronal oscillations between the auditory cortex (responsible for processing sensory information) and the rewards circuit (responsible for emotional information).Patients in the high music appreciation group showed greater neuronal synchronization and stronger antidepressant effects than those in the low appreciation group. The researchers therefore propose personalized music therapy for each individual."By collaborating with clinicians, music therapists, computer scientists and engineers, we plan to develop digital health products based on music therapy, such as smartphone applications and wearable devices," says the researcher. "These products will integrate personalized music recommendations, real-time emotional monitoring and feedback, and virtual-reality multi-sensory experiences to provide convenient and effective self-help tools for managing emotions and improving symptoms in daily life," he concludes.