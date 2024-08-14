South Korean sniffer dog searches for post-Olympic bedbugs

The sniffer dog, named Ceco, was deployed at the main airport in Seoul as part of an initiative between the government and South Korea's largest pest control company, Cesco
South Korea said on Tuesday it had deployed its first sniffer dog trained to detect bedbugs to prevent a possible infestation as athletes return from the Paris Olympics.
South Korea won 32 medals, including 13 golds, to finish eighth overall in the medal standings, and around 140 of its athletes have returned to Seoul over the past week.