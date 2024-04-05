Cannes Film Festival 2024: Lea Seydoux comedy to open, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' to premiere





French comedy "Second Act", starring Lea Seydoux, will open the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, the organisers announced on Wednesday.



Playing outside of the competition for the Palme d'Or, it is the latest from prolific director Quentin Dupieux.





The 49-year-old filmmaker has established himself as a star of absurdist comedies with 13 films in 17 years, but may be better known internationally as electronic music star Mr Oizo."Second Act" also stars two big names of French cinema, Vincent Lindon and Louis Garrel.The festival, which runs from May 14 to 25, has in recent years selected French films as openers, which are simultaneously released nationwide in France.The full selection will be announced on April 11, including the films competing for the top prize Palme d'Or, which will face a jury led by "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig.It is already known that "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", the latest instalment of the post-apocalyptic franchise, will get its world premiere at the festival, playing out of competition.There have been persistent rumours that Cannes could see the return of "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola with his long-gestating epic "Megalopolis" starring Adam Driver.Also tipped for an appearance is the latest team-up between Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos -- "Kinds of Kindness" -- which arrives just weeks after their success with "Poor Things", that included a best actress Oscar for Stone.The competition can give a major boost for arthouse films such as last year's winner "Anatomy of a Fall", which went on to win an avalanche of awards, including best original screenplay at the Oscars.