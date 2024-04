Stephani, a 28-year-old migrant from Venezuela, holds her four-year-old son Estefan near a smouldering fire along a dry stretch of the Rio Grande River after arriving at an encampment of migrants searching for an entry point into the United States from the international boundary between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas, US, April 3, 2024.

Image: Adrees Latif / Reuters